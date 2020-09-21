Crypto exchange Kraken returns to Japan

Kraken announced it will soon reopen services in Japan. The crypto exchange stated that the move is part of a larger plan to expand its services into high-growth APAC markets.
Kraken recently acquired Bit Trade and expanded its services in the Australian market. The exchange also launched funding and trading in Australian dollars.
Kraken’s announcement stated:
We believe the Japan market is ripe for re-entry. Interest in cryptocurrencies is spiking globally, and with its crypto-friendly history and well-established regulatory environment, Japan is poised to be a leading country in the next wave of crypto adoption.