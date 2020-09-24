Bitfinex launches Bitfinex Terminal on Dazaar to empower algorithmic traders

Digital asset trading platform Bitfinex launched real-time market data feed to power algorithmic trading Bitfinex Terminal on Dazaar.
Bitfinex Terminal enables users to backtest trading ideas and execute trading strategies. Dazaar’s peer-to-peer (P2P) network also allows users to sync and share trading data and trading signals. These streaming data feeds can be cryptographically verified.
Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex commented:
Bitfinex Terminal has been developed to empower algorithmic traders. The delivery of this service over Dazaar’s peer-to-peer model enhances levels of scalability for a service that is free and open to all.
James Banister, CEO at Market Synergy said:
The provision of real-time market data is a natural evolution for Bitfinex as it continues to build a market leading institutional offering. I am sure this latest development will be welcomed by banks, brokers and hedge funds. It is a very positive step forward.