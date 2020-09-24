Bitfinex launches Bitfinex Terminal on Dazaar to empower algorithmic traders

The provision of real-time market data is a natural evolution for Bitfinex as it continues to build a market leading institutional offering. I am sure this latest development will be welcomed by banks, brokers and hedge funds. It is a very positive step forward.

Bitfinex Terminal has been developed to empower algorithmic traders. The delivery of this service over Dazaar’s peer-to-peer model enhances levels of scalability for a service that is free and open to all.

Bitfinex Terminal enables users to backtest trading ideas and execute trading strategies. Dazaar’s peer-to-peer (P2P) network also allows users to sync and share trading data and trading signals. These streaming data feeds can be cryptographically verified.

The first set of data available on Bitfinex Terminal provides public trade data and it can be accessed through GitHub for free. The service is accessible by navigating to Advanced Features where the Bitfinex Terminal tab offers a link to Download Dazaar and connection to the Bitfinex Terminal. Dazaar Cards are cryptographic identifiers facilitating easy access to the data streams.

The launch of Bitfinex Terminal on Dazaar is part of Bitfinex’s commitment to give back to the community by building blockchain-powered products bolstering crypto adoption. Dazaar is an open-source P2P protocol for data streaming, built by Dazaar Limited to deliver information sharing to everyone.

