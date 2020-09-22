StoneX’s Prime Brokerage Group launches an outsourced emerging managers platform

Financial services provider StoneX Group announced that its Prime Brokerage Group launched the Emerging Manager Platform which combines StoneX’s multi asset offering, global connectivity, high-touch expertise, as well as middle & back office support into a one-stop-shop resource for asset managers.
The emerging manager platform aims to meet the growing demand of outsourced trading for emerging managers. The platform offers customers a fully engaged buy-side trader and connects them with an ecosystem of over 150 global brokers, banks and resource providers, supported by StoneX’s global network. The platform also provides clients with StoneX’s high-touch expertise for all aspects of business, from start-up and system consulting to compliance and operational assistance
Andrew Caplan, Head of Outsourced Trading at INTL Fillmore Advisors, a subsidiary of StoneX Group, sad:
Emerging asset managers increasingly turn to outsourced trading desks to meet the challenges of heightened best execution requirements and market structure changes. Our team provides a premium service to these managers, offering our experience and professional buy-side traders as a solution for managers who require additional headcount and trading bandwidth.
StoneX's decades of experience across regions and asset classes, diverse product knowledge and strong sell-side connectivity, and our culture of accountability and confidentiality, allow us to become trusted partners that positively impact our clients' businesses.
In the emerging manager platform, StoneX provides customers with fully transparent counterparty attribution with the sell side. Users can also access real-time market insights and deep performance analytics or connect with prime brokerage and other value-added resources on the platform.