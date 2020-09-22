StoneX’s Prime Brokerage Group launches an outsourced emerging managers platform

Financial services provider StoneX Group announced that its Prime Brokerage Group launched the Emerging Manager Platform which combines StoneX’s multi asset offering, global connectivity, high-touch expertise, as well as middle & back office support into a one-stop-shop resource for asset managers.

The emerging manager platform aims to meet the growing demand of outsourced trading for emerging managers. The platform offers customers a fully engaged buy-side trader and connects them with an ecosystem of over 150 global brokers, banks and resource providers, supported by StoneX’s global network. The platform also provides clients with StoneX’s high-touch expertise for all aspects of business, from start-up and system consulting to compliance and operational assistance