CFH creates Zero hold time liquidity pool

Global holding company CFH announced a dedicated Zero hold time liquidity pool aimed at clients who prioritize speed of execution and those who want multiple liquidity pools for different trading strategies or requirements through a single account where everything is fully cross margined and netted down automatically providing a capital and cost efficient solution.

Counterparties in the prime of prime space usually focus on speed of execution or good pricing with a hold and traders who want to take advantage of both have split their funds and sign up in two places. The FCA regulated Playtech subsidiary allows trading on both through the same account.