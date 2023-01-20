NAGA Group in merger talks with “multi-country” broker

NAGA Group revealed on Thursday that is in discussions over a “potential strategic transaction with a multi-country brokerage firm.”
The German-headquartered brokerage explained that this transaction could take the form of a merger with the broker. The Group did not give more details but noted that the deal could close by the fourth quarter of the year.
Naga will maintain its current listing status following the consummation of any such transaction.
Earlier in October last year, NAGA Group secured a Seychelles license and gained an Estonian crypto license earlier that year. The neo broker also ventured into the crypto industry with its crypto exchange launched in the beginning of 2022, NAGAX.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.