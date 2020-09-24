LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Besst Point Capital House hedge fund adds MT5 to its offering

Platforms September 24, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The international investment fund Besst Point Capital House announced switching its trading infrastructure to the MetaTrader 5 platform. Traders can now benefit from the multi-asset platform, powerful algorithmic trading capabilities and an ecosystem of services from MetaQuotes.

Founded by experienced fund managers, Besst Point Capital House Limited is an independent global company with a broker’s team that focuses on differentiated strategies that help to successfully manage investments.

Besst Point Capital House hedge fund adds MT5 to its offering
Share via

Besst Point Capital House manages $ 250 million in funds, collectively, for institutions, financial advisers and private investors. Broker team members with over 14 years of investments experience, manage $65.8 million in client portfolio.

Santoshkumar Gaikwad, Chairman of Besst Point Capital House commented:

Santoshkumar Gaikwad, Besst Point Capital House
Santoshkumar Gaikwad

With MetaTrader 5 now as Hedge Fund Software, we are reaching our goals and giving our investors all advantages of Multi Market Platform in real sense. Now our dealing room can access deep liquidity from multiple sources, apply various algorithms, calculate and share the net asset value (NAV)/asset under management (AUM) together with the management/performance fee, as well as generate reports. The ability to do all this on mobile devices gives us more transparency and flexibility.

Read More:

arrow
X
EBS Institutional announces connectivity to HIS Market’s thinkFolio investment management platform…PlatformsHugh Whelan, Head of EBSI commented: Client demand continues to grow for advanced functionality and consistent workflow management solutions. This li…

Besst Point Capital House hedge fund adds MT5 to its offering

0
Send this to a friend