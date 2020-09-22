LeapRate
Plus500 repurchases 25K shares as part of its buyback programme

Brokers September 22, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Israel-based online trading broker Plus500 announced its latest most recent purchase of shares as part of its buyback programme.

Plus500 reported buying another 25,648 shares on 21 September 2020. The company spent £399 339 on the shares, each through Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited. The London Stock Exchange (LSE) reported the volume weighted average price paid per share by Plus500 was £15.57.

In its statement, the Plus500 said:

The Company will hold the repurchased shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 105,227,201 (excluding treasury shares), and the company will hold 9,661,176 ordinary shares in treasury.

Plus500
Plus500 has been repurchasing shares as part of its buyback program from 11 August 2020.

The broker recently held an annual general meeting (AGM) where it was decided to add Anne Grim to the Plus500 Board as a Non-Executive director.

Plus500 also issued a trading update ahead of the AGM reporting continued good performance for the second half of the year. The momentum the platform gained in H1 2020 has continued through H2. The company reported that its good performance has been driven by the strength and differentiation of the its proprietary technology.

