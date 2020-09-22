Plus500 repurchases 25K shares as part of its buyback programme

Israel-based online trading broker Plus500 announced its latest most recent purchase of shares as part of its buyback programme.

Plus500 reported buying another 25,648 shares on 21 September 2020. The company spent £399 339 on the shares, each through Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited. The London Stock Exchange (LSE) reported the volume weighted average price paid per share by Plus500 was £15.57.

In its statement, the Plus500 said: