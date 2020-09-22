RoboForex launches sponsored VPS on MT5 accounts

The regular fee is USD 15 per month . However, traders are able to use the MetaQuotes VPS server integrated into the platform for free up to December 31, 2020 .

International licensed broker RoboForex has announced earlier today that it has just launched the Sponsored VPS program for its clients working via MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform.

The reasons why RoboForex opt for MetaQuotes VPS are few. First one is integration with МT5: MetaQuotes VPS is ordered and configured directly from the trading terminal in a few clicks. After setting this one up, all Expert Advisors in the terminal will start working continuously. There is no need to reinstall the terminal, set up the Expert Advisors, or stop your work.

All signal subscriptions and Expert Advisors will work around the clock even if MT5 is shut down on your PC.

Network delays when sending orders have also been decreased.

The VPS built into the MetaTrader trading platform is a wonderful solution for auto trading and copying signals. It is cheap, it requires no configuration and it features minimum delays to the trading server. Clients of brokerage companies are allowed to generate a stream of trades 24 hours a day even if they are not algorithmic traders.

