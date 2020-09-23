MarketAxess to acquire Deutsche Börse’s regulatory reporting business

Electronic trading platform operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has entered an agreement with Börse Group to acquire its regulatory reporting hub. The acquisition will happen through Trax NL B.V., MarketAxess’ wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands.

Deutsche Börse’s regulatory reporting hub is a pan-European reporting and compliance platform. It allows its buy- and sell-side clients to meet their regulatory obligations and transparency requirements across multiple regulations, including MiFID II and EMIR. The services of the hub include transaction and trade reporting, best execution reporting and SI services, as well as APA and ARM services.

MarketAxess is already provides its clients with post-trade reporting and pre- and post-trade data services. The acquisition of the regulatory reporting hub will further expand and boost these services across a broader European client base, especially in Germany, France and the Nordics.