LeapRate
Menu
Menu

MarketAxess to acquire Deutsche Börse’s regulatory reporting business

Institutional September 23, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Electronic trading platform operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has entered an agreement with Börse Group to acquire its regulatory reporting hub. The acquisition will happen through Trax NL B.V., MarketAxess’ wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands.

Deutsche Börse’s regulatory reporting hub is a pan-European reporting and compliance platform. It allows its buy- and sell-side clients to meet their regulatory obligations and transparency requirements across multiple regulations, including MiFID II and EMIR. The services of the hub include transaction and trade reporting, best execution reporting and SI services, as well as APA and ARM services.

MarketAxess is already provides its clients with post-trade reporting and pre- and post-trade data services. The acquisition of the regulatory reporting hub will further expand and boost these services across a broader European client base, especially in Germany, France and the Nordics.

acquisition
Share via

Christophe Roupie, Head of EMEA and APAC at MarketAxess, said:

Christophe Roupie, MarketAxess
Christophe Roupie
Source: LinkedIn

With over 30 years of experience in providing regulatory reporting and data services to the world’s leading financial institutions, we know just how important they are for our clients. With this acquisition, we’re strengthening both our global post-trade and data businesses in two important ways: significantly extending our European client footprint, and increasing our ability to bring new, innovative technologies and solutions to a critical and complex part of the trade lifecycle.

The acquisition is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2020. Both companies are committed to providing smooth service transition for all customers. The sale of the regulatory reporting hub is done through Regulatory Services GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group.

Related News

arrow
X
Technology provider TraderEvolution teams up with Singaporean broker-dealer UOBKayHian…InstitutionalAssociate Director in UOB Kay Hian, Augustine Ng commented: Clients are getting more sophisticated in this data driven digital age, We chose TraderEv…

MarketAxess to acquire Deutsche Börse’s regulatory reporting business

0
Send this to a friend