Riad Chowdhury named head of MarketAxess APAC

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. announced the appointment of Riad Chowdhury as Head of Asia Pacific.

Chowdhury will be based in Singapore and at his new role at MarketAxess, he will lead the growth strategy for MarketAxess’ growing Asia Pacific business. He will be responsible for all business operations for the company in the region such as the active expansion of the firm’s relationships with regional and global institutional investors and dealers. Chowdhury will report to head of EMEA and APAC, Christophe Roupie.

Prior to joining the operator of institutional trading platform MarketAxess, Chowdhury served as a Managing Director – head of global execution services for Asia at Standard Chartered Bank. He has vast experience in leading the development and adoption of e-trading technologies, having spearheaded successful global initiatives across both rates and FX.