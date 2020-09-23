Riad Chowdhury named head of MarketAxess APAC

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. announced the appointment of Riad Chowdhury as Head of Asia Pacific.
Chowdhury will be based in Singapore and at his new role at MarketAxess, he will lead the growth strategy for MarketAxess’ growing Asia Pacific business. He will be responsible for all business operations for the company in the region such as the active expansion of the firm’s relationships with regional and global institutional investors and dealers. Chowdhury will report to head of EMEA and APAC, Christophe Roupie.
Prior to joining the operator of institutional trading platform MarketAxess, Chowdhury served as a Managing Director – head of global execution services for Asia at Standard Chartered Bank. He has vast experience in leading the development and adoption of e-trading technologies, having spearheaded successful global initiatives across both rates and FX.
Before that Chowdhury has held senior roles at ANZ Banking Group and Deutsche Bank, organizing new business development and revenue growth with Asian, as well as international clients. Chowdhury also has extensive experience in design and development of systems for trade execution and market data optimization, including the management of development and technology teams.
Christophe Roupie, Head of EMEA and APAC at MarketAxess, commented:
Riad brings a wealth of international and Asian investor client and dealer experience to MarketAxess, at an exciting time for us and our clients. Global shifts in market structure and end-client needs are driving adoption of electronic trading across the region, and all-to-all trading and new protocol innovations are helping to drive greater liquidity and cost-efficiency for both investors and dealers. We’re delighted to have Riad here to help develop the next chapter of our Asia Pacific growth story.