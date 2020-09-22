FairXchange introduces pricing stack analysis feature

Financial markets data science firm FairXchange launched a new Pricing Stack Analysis feature which enables financial institutions around the world to make more informed, data driven decisions about how they interact with existing and prospective Liquidity Providers.

FairXchange provides a full view of a financial institution’s pricing stack through the new feature. The Pricing Stack Analysis offers insight into the dynamics of their liquidity and enables banks, brokers and hedge funds to understand the financial impact of their Liquidity Provider selection compared to other options.

Pricing Stack Analysis uses FairXchange’s proprietary technology to answer a few specific, yet important questions including: