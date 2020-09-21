ATFX adds Merck & Co share CFDs to its offering

Global broker ATFX announced adding new Merck & Co share CFDs to its trading platform in support of its ongoing commitment to offering a broad range of trading instruments to its clients.

Research-intensive biopharmaceutical company Merck works on preventing and treating diseases which threaten people, as well as animals such as cancer, HIV, Ebola and emerging animal diseases.

Merck has been operating for over 125 years and has brought to the market medicines and vaccines for many of the worldâ€™s most challenging diseases.

For the second quarter of 2020, the company reported strength in its stock with earnings increase of 5% to $1.50 per share, surpassing Wall Street expectations.