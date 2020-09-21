ATFX adds Merck & Co share CFDs to its offering

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Merckâ€™s sales for last year rose 11% to $46.82 billion accomplishing the best annual revenue for the company since 2010. For the fourth quarter of 2020, experts forecast sales to growth of 2.05% to $47.8 billion. Income is expected to increase 9.6% to $5.69 a share.
The company has received FDA approval for 63 new molecular entities as of 2014. Some of Merckâ€™s leading drugs are Januvia, which treats type 2 diabetes and registered $4.0 billion in global sales and Zetia, a dietary cholesterol inhibitor, which had $2.7 billion in sales.
Currently, Merch is closely working with biotech Ridgeback Bio to develop an experimental antiviral approach to Covid-19 treatment.
ATFX has launched Marck & Co as a CFD, allowing investors to trade fractions of stocks rather than being forced to buy the whole. Even though CFDs have benefits, they also come with significant risk due to being leveraged products.