ATFX adds Merck & Co share CFDs to its offering

Brokers September 21, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Global broker ATFX announced adding new Merck & Co share CFDs to its trading platform in support of its ongoing commitment to offering a broad range of trading instruments to its clients.

Research-intensive biopharmaceutical company Merck works on preventing and treating diseases which threaten people, as well as animals such as cancer, HIV, Ebola and emerging animal diseases.

Merck has been operating for over 125 years and has brought to the market medicines and vaccines for many of the worldâ€™s most challenging diseases.

For the second quarter of 2020, the company reported strength in its stock with earnings increase of 5% to $1.50 per share, surpassing Wall Street expectations.

Merckâ€™s sales for last year rose 11% to $46.82 billion accomplishing the best annual revenue for the company since 2010. For the fourth quarter of 2020, experts forecast sales to growth of 2.05% to $47.8 billion. Income is expected to increase 9.6% to $5.69 a share.

The company has received FDA approval for 63 new molecular entities as of 2014. Some of Merckâ€™s leading drugs are Januvia, which treats type 2 diabetes and registered $4.0 billion in global sales and Zetia, a dietary cholesterol inhibitor, which had $2.7 billion in sales.

Currently, Merch is closely working with biotech Ridgeback Bio to develop an experimental antiviral approach to Covid-19 treatment.

ATFX has launched Marck & Co as a CFD, allowing investors to trade fractions of stocks rather than being forced to buy the whole. Even though CFDs have benefits, they also come with significant risk due to being leveraged products.

