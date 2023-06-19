NAGA appoints Michael Milonas as CEO, Sam Chaney joins as CCO

Steffy Bogdanova
June 19, 2023 2:48 pm

Hamburg-based NAGA Group AG today revealed expansion and change in its management team. The company announced that the new appointments aim to further strengthen future growth.

The official announcement detailed that Michael Milonas assumes the role of Group CEO and Chief Strategy Officer. He has been a key figure in NAGA’s expansion and the company credits him with strategic development, distribution partnerships and the revenue growth.

Additionally, Benjamin Bilski is shifting his focus to technology as Chief Information Officer. The company detailed that its strategy has moved from focus on technology and products from earlier years to the next growth phase, driven by strategic partnerships. NAGA’s focus is now on deepening user understanding and efficiency in terms of big data analytics management. Bilski will support the company in this with his expertise which will be essential to increased rule and algorithmic/AI driven automation whilst scaling up the business going forward.

Sam Chaney joined NAGA as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), focusing on emerging markets. With over twenty years of experience in the financial services industry, he brings NAGA extensive knowledge of the CFD/FX markets. Throughout his career, he has held significant leadership roles within various global brokers.

 

NAGA Group

Michael Milonas commented:

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Sam Chaney as the new CCO for NAGA. With a wealth of experience in the industry, Sam Chaney will be a valuable addition to the team.

Chaneys added:

I am extremely excited to be joining NAGA and being part of such an innovative and forward-thinking team. The company’s vision to provide customers with a unique, user-friendly trading and investing experience, in combination with its commitment to product development, makes it a compelling work environment. I am excited to contribute to NAGA’s future growth and success and look forward to working with the team.

$8.2 million financing found

Furthermore, NAGA Group, which operates neo-broker NAGA, crypto platform NAGAX, and neo-banking app NAGA Pay, has announced the successful fulfillment of the convertible bond financing round valued at USD 8.2 million, which was initially announced in April, with the participation of one of NAGA’s existing investors. This strategic step significantly reinforces the company’s growth objectives.

