NAGA appoints Michael Milonas as CEO, Sam Chaney joins as CCO

Hamburg-based NAGA Group AG today revealed expansion and change in its management team. The company announced that the new appointments aim to further strengthen future growth.

The official announcement detailed that Michael Milonas assumes the role of Group CEO and Chief Strategy Officer. He has been a key figure in NAGA’s expansion and the company credits him with strategic development, distribution partnerships and the revenue growth.

Additionally, Benjamin Bilski is shifting his focus to technology as Chief Information Officer. The company detailed that its strategy has moved from focus on technology and products from earlier years to the next growth phase, driven by strategic partnerships. NAGA’s focus is now on deepening user understanding and efficiency in terms of big data analytics management. Bilski will support the company in this with his expertise which will be essential to increased rule and algorithmic/AI driven automation whilst scaling up the business going forward.

Sam Chaney joined NAGA as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), focusing on emerging markets. With over twenty years of experience in the financial services industry, he brings NAGA extensive knowledge of the CFD/FX markets. Throughout his career, he has held significant leadership roles within various global brokers.