NAGA Group’s Q1 revenue falls 36%

NAGA Group released its preliminary unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday. In the first three months of the year, the German-based fintech firm experienced a 36%YoY drop in group revenue.

The numbers showed that revenue generated during the quarter was EUR 11.6 million, down from the EUR 18 million registered during the first quarter of last year. NAGA’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) plummeted by almost 200% from EUR 5 million in Q1 2022 to EUR 1.7 million in March.

Despite the decline in revenue and EBITDA, the number of active traders on NAGA increased by 30% from 16,300 in Q1 2022 to 21,250 in the previous month. Additionally, NAGA executed 2.9 million trades worth EUR 37 billion during Q1 2023.