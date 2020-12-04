Forex Weekly Look Back: Equiti expands payment offerings with BridgerPay, CFI Financial Group adds cTrader

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 30th November and 4th December on LeapRate.

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported its November 2020 metrics, with slight uptick in trading volumes, compared to October. Cboe reported Options ADV up 15.3% MoM, Futures ADV were also up 16.4% MoM. US Equities ADV rose by 16.5% MoM and Global FX ADNV increased by 21.4% MoM compared to October 2020.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for November. The company registered average daily volume (ADV) of 19.3 million contracts for November with a 25.3% MoM increase, compared to the previous month when it was 15.4 million. CME Group’s monthly metrics highlights from October include Equity index of 5.4 million contracts, same as previous month, and Interest Rate of 8.8 million contracts with a 69% MoM rise.

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 81.4 trillion in total trading volumes in November, down by 9.3% MoM (RUB 89.7 trillion in October). Some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to October. The Equity & Bonds Market was the only section up MoM with 16.8% growth. Derivatives Market followed with 3.2% MoM decrease, the FX Market fell 8.8% MoM and the Money Market was down 15.4% MoM.

Multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream announced its November volumes with a slight uptick since October. The company reported an ADV of $44.506 billion and their third highest monthly ADV on record (only February and March volumes this year had a higher ADV). FXSpotStream’s ADV MoM increased 14.45%, compared to October 2020.

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for November 2020. The volumes for last month increased, compared to October and were up on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 27.7% MoM rise in turnover with €186.5 billion in November (€146 billion for October 2020). The numbers are up by 47% YoY in comparison to November 2019 when it was €126.7 billion.

International financial services firm ADSS has announced a partnership with LiquidityFinder.com to provide institutional clients with bespoke liquidity and trading technology solutions. FCA-regulated search tool LiquidityFinder offers information and matching services for businesses searching for liquidity. The platform allows clients to find suitable liquidity provider through careful comparison, using a multitude of search criteria.

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for November 2020. TFX’s monthly metrics have gone up in November after the Exchange reported trading volumes going down in October, following a slight uptick in September. In November, TFX Click kabu 365 reported 25.8% MoM increase.

Edgewater Markets, technology provider offering access to the FX & Precious Metal markets globally, has announced the appointment of James Oliver as Director of Precious Metals Sales, based out of its London office. Founded in 2009, Edgewater Markets provides forex services to more than 350 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to access global markets competitively and efficiently. Edgewater’s global footprint and strategic partnership arrangements provides access into pools of deliverable FX and Metals liquidity and non-deliverable local liquidity.

Global trading provider CFI Financial Group announced the addition of cTrader to its suite of platforms, alongside Metatrader 5 and giving traders access to a wide range of trading products which include stocks, currencies, commodities, ETFs and Indices. cTrader is available to CFI’s new, as well as existing clients. cTrader is an advanced, easy to use and customizable trading platform. cTrader has registered substantial growth over the past 10 years. The platform itself has been integrated by top providers across the world and offers advantages for advanced traders such as powerful charting & analytics, intuitive controls and clear data dissemination among others.

CLS, a market infrastructure delivering settlement, processing and data solutions has partnered with Finastra, fintech firm. The companies have collaborated to provide Finastra customers with access to CLSNet, CLS’s bilateral payment netting calculation service. The partnership addresses increased demand from the buy side for a centralized infrastructure to manage post-trade processes.

Multi-asset financial products provider Equiti Group has reported a 30% increase in global deposit approvals, as a ratio year to date; 10% – 20% above the industry norm. In recent months, quick approval ratios have helped traders benefit from the extensive market volatility. The BridgerPay Retry solution automatically retries a transaction with a wide range of payment providers that support multiple acquirers. The partnership with the global payment provider BridgerPay has brought other major benefits including rapid integration of local payment service providers (PSPs) into Equiti’s system and the introduction of a wide range of alternative payment options such as e-wallets, credit and debit cards, mobile money, Equiti branded pre-paid cards and online payments.

London-based provider of financial spread betting and CFDs ETX Capital has appointed Ruark Williams as head of the acquisition group to oversee the company’s core growth strategy. Williams brings 15 years of financial services experience to his new position at ETX Capital. He has been involved in extensive marketing programs in a variety of fields. In the beginning of his career, he worked as a logistics planner and customer coordinator before entering the forex industry. Prior to joining ETX Capital, Ruark was a freelance digital marketer and then worked for FXTM for 13 months.