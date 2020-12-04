Menu

Forex Weekly Look Back: Equiti expands payment offerings with BridgerPay, CFI Financial Group adds cTrader

Market News December 4, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 30th November and 4th December on LeapRate.

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported its November 2020 metrics, with slight uptick in trading volumes, compared to October. Cboe reported Options ADV up 15.3% MoM, Futures ADV were also up 16.4% MoM. US Equities ADV rose by 16.5% MoM and Global FX ADNV increased by 21.4% MoM compared to October 2020.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for November. The company registered average daily volume (ADV) of 19.3 million contracts for November with a 25.3% MoM increase, compared to the previous month when it was 15.4 million. CME Group’s monthly metrics highlights from October include Equity index of 5.4 million contracts, same as previous month, and Interest Rate of 8.8 million contracts with a 69% MoM rise.

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 81.4 trillion in total trading volumes in November, down by 9.3% MoM (RUB 89.7 trillion in October). Some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to October. The Equity & Bonds Market was the only section up MoM with 16.8% growth. Derivatives Market followed with 3.2% MoM decrease, the FX Market fell 8.8% MoM and the Money Market was down 15.4% MoM.

Multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream announced its November volumes with a slight uptick since October. The company reported an ADV of $44.506 billion and their third highest monthly ADV on record (only February and March volumes this year had a higher ADV). FXSpotStream’s ADV MoM increased 14.45%, compared to October 2020.

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for November 2020. The volumes for last month increased, compared to October and were up on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 27.7% MoM rise in turnover with €186.5 billion in November (€146 billion for October 2020). The numbers are up by 47% YoY in comparison to November 2019 when it was €126.7 billion.

International financial services firm ADSS has announced a partnership with LiquidityFinder.com to provide institutional clients with bespoke liquidity and trading technology solutions. FCA-regulated search tool LiquidityFinder offers information and matching services for businesses searching for liquidity. The platform allows clients to find suitable liquidity provider through careful comparison, using a multitude of search criteria.

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for November 2020. TFX’s monthly metrics have gone up in November after the Exchange reported trading volumes going down in October, following a slight uptick in September. In November, TFX Click kabu 365 reported 25.8% MoM increase.

Edgewater Markets, technology provider offering access to the FX & Precious Metal markets globally, has announced the appointment of James Oliver as Director of Precious Metals Sales, based out of its London office. Founded in 2009, Edgewater Markets provides forex services to more than 350 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to access global markets competitively and efficiently. Edgewater’s global footprint and strategic partnership arrangements provides access into pools of deliverable FX and Metals liquidity and non-deliverable local liquidity.

Global trading provider CFI Financial Group announced the addition of cTrader to its suite of platforms, alongside Metatrader 5 and giving traders access to a wide range of trading products which include stocks, currencies, commodities, ETFs and Indices. cTrader is available to CFI’s new, as well as existing clients. cTrader is an advanced, easy to use and customizable trading platform. cTrader has registered substantial growth over the past 10 years. The platform itself has been integrated by top providers across the world and offers advantages for advanced traders such as powerful charting & analytics, intuitive controls and clear data dissemination among others.

CLS, a market infrastructure delivering settlement, processing and data solutions has partnered with Finastra, fintech firm. The companies have collaborated to provide Finastra customers with access to CLSNet, CLS’s bilateral payment netting calculation service. The partnership addresses increased demand from the buy side for a centralized infrastructure to manage post-trade processes.

Multi-asset financial products provider Equiti Group has reported a 30% increase in global deposit approvals, as a ratio year to date; 10% – 20% above the industry norm. In recent months, quick approval ratios have helped traders benefit from the extensive market volatility. The BridgerPay Retry solution automatically retries a transaction with a wide range of payment providers that support multiple acquirers. The partnership with the global payment provider BridgerPay has brought other major benefits including rapid integration of local payment service providers (PSPs) into Equiti’s system and the introduction of a wide range of alternative payment options such as e-wallets, credit and debit cards, mobile money, Equiti branded pre-paid cards and online payments.

London-based provider of financial spread betting and CFDs ETX Capital has appointed Ruark Williams as head of the acquisition group to oversee the company’s core growth strategy. Williams brings 15 years of financial services experience to his new position at ETX Capital. He has been involved in extensive marketing programs in a variety of fields. In the beginning of his career, he worked as a logistics planner and customer coordinator before entering the forex industry. Prior to joining ETX Capital, Ruark was a freelance digital marketer and then worked for FXTM for 13 months.

Forex Weekly Look Back
Share via

Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, is planning a launch of a new blockchain trading platform and a native token Sberbcoin. Russian business news outlet RBC reported on Monday that Sberbank plans to release its digital currency Sberbcoin in 2021 around the same time as the Russian Central Bank prepares the launch of the digital ruble. Sberbank has teamed up with JP Morgan to first launch the digital currency. Thew digital asset will serve as an experiment about crypto issuance. Not a lot of details have been released about the new launch yet, only an indefinite timeframe of launching next year.

Electronic trading platform operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc. announced completing its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub, the regulatory reporting business of Deutsche Börse Group. The acquisition was finalized on 30 November 2020. MarketAxess acquired the business through Trax NL B.V., its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands.

For the fourth consecutive year, automated regulatory compliance specialist, Muinmos has been included in the annual RegTech 100 – a list of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies. The companies in the RegTech 100 list transform compliance, risk management or cybersecurity by solving a significant industry problem or generating efficiency improvements across the compliance function. They have been recognised as the best firms for addressing the challenge of dealing with regulatory pressures within financial services.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has just announced the launch of the Sustainable and Green Exchange (STAGE), the first multi-asset sustainable investment product platform in Asia, supporting fast-growing global demand for sustainable finance. The STAGE platform is an online product repository, which features 29 sustainable-themed products from leading Asian corporates. These HKEX-listed products include sustainability, green and transition bonds from issuers across a variety of sectors including utilities, transportation, property development and financial services, as well as ESG-related exchange traded products. With time, the scope of the product repository will grow across asset class, industry, in Hong Kong and beyond.

Digital asset exchange Gate.io has just announced a flexible ETH staking solution, supported by a stable Ethereum infrastructure and maturity asset management solution. The solution will allow users to earn a staking reward without needing to lock their ETH in ETH2 for a long time or worry about ETH2 penalties. Gate.io also announced that its stable coin, USDG, has been listed on S Finance. Users can exchange USDG with other stablecoins, including USDC, DAI, USDT, TUSD, PAXI on the decentralized exchange.

Related News

arrow
X
Daily Market News: Oil gains on OPEC+ cut talksMarket NewsWhat to watch Dollar General: Discount retailer Dollar General has added almost 40% to its share price in 2020, taking its market cap past the $50bn m…

Forex Weekly Look Back: Equiti expands payment offerings with BridgerPay, CFI Financial Group adds cTrader

4
Send this to a friend