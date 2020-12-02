Russuan bank Sberbank plans to release its own digital currency Sbercoin

Russia’s largest bank is planning a launch of a new blockchain trading platform and a native token Sberbcoin.

Russian business news outlet RBC reported on Monday that Sberbank plans to release its digital currency Sberbcoin in 2021 around the same time as the Russian Central Bank prepares the launch of the digital ruble.

Sberbank has teamed up with JP Morgan to first launch the digital currency. Thew digital asset will serve as an experiment about crypto issuance. Not a lot of details have been released about the new launch yet, only an indefinite timeframe of launching next year.

Alongside the new digital token, RBC, had already reported that the lending giant is also planning launching a new trading platform which will allow its user to buy digital financial assets.