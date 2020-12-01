HKEX launches its Sustainable and Green Exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has just announced the launch of the Sustainable and Green Exchange (STAGE), the first multi-asset sustainable investment product platform in Asia, supporting fast-growing global demand for sustainable finance.

The STAGE platform is an online product repository, which features 29 sustainable-themed products from leading Asian corporates. These HKEX-listed products include sustainability, green and transition bonds from issuers across a variety of sectors including utilities, transportation, property development and financial services, as well as ESG-related exchange traded products. With time, the scope of the product repository will grow across asset class, industry, in Hong Kong and beyond.

Wilfred Yiu, HKEX’s Head of Markets commented:

The opportunities in sustainable finance in Asia are growing rapidly. There is a need for information about sustainable products and ESG data, and we hope that STAGE will help meet that demand. STAGE will connect market participants, issuers and investors, providing a one-stop shop for reliable green data and products, helping to drive growth potential, transparency and access to Asia’s exciting green and sustainable financial market.

With STAGE issuers will be able to provide investors with more information on their sustainable investment products, promoting transparency and facilitating access. Issuers on STAGE must provide additional voluntary disclosures on their sustainable investment products, such as use of proceeds reports, as well as annual post issuance reports.