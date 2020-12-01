ADSS and LiquidityFinder team up to provide tailored liquidity solutions

International financial services firm ADSS has announced a partnership with LiquidityFinder.com to provide institutional clients with bespoke liquidity and trading technology solutions.
Sam Low, Founder of LiquidityFinder, commented:
ADSS has a compelling liquidity and technology offering. It is of great benefit to the marketplace that they have joined LiquidityFinder to make information about their non-bank and multiple regional liquidity pools more widespread and accessible to suit the needs of a business. ADSS’s services can be viewed on LiquidityFinder, alongside other liquidity providers, allowing businesses to be more informed when choosing liquidity partners.
FCA-regulated search tool LiquidityFinder offers information and matching services for businesses searching for liquidity. The platform allows clients to find suitable liquidity provider through careful comparison, using a multitude of search criteria.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
LiquidityFinder users also benefit from bank, non-bank and multiple regional liquidity pools, Prime Brokerage set up as well as sponsored access to some of the main market ECNs.
ADSS is a multi-asset liquidity provider with regulated offices in the UK and Asia, offering customized liquidity solutions and personalised customer service to support business growth. Institutional clients around the world access a host of trading instruments and a competitive pricing structure through ADSS. The company’s liquidity is distributed through three major data centres located in Tokyo (TY3), London (LD4) and New York (NY4), along with its own data centres in Abu Dhabi. It is accessed by institutions through in-house GUI technology and used to price retail platforms.
Paul Webb, CEO of ADSS London, said:
Our partnership with LiquidityFinder will provide us with an excellent opportunity to connect with institutional customers, enabling them access to ADSS’s bespoke FX and CFD liquidity and technology solutions. ADSS offers a wide range of products and services through our global multi-asset brokerage and partnering with LiquidityFinder, a reputable platform in the marketplace, will provide us with a basis to showcase the value we can bring to our customers.