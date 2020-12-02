Exclusive: Muinmos Selected for 2021 RegTech 100

LeapRate Exclusive… For the fourth consecutive year, automated regulatory compliance specialist, Muinmos has been included in the annual RegTech 100 – a list of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies.

The companies in the RegTech 100 list transform compliance, risk management or cybersecurity by solving a significant industry problem or generating efficiency improvements across the compliance function. They have been recognised as the best firms for addressing the challenge of dealing with regulatory pressures within financial services.

This year’s RegTech 100 companies were voted for by a panel of analysts and industry experts from a longlist of over 1,000 organisations compiled by specialist research firm, RegTech analyst. The process to identify the 100 RegTech innovation leaders was more competitive than ever, with sixty-two new companies entering the RegTech100 for 2021.

The RegTech industry has experienced huge growth in the last few years as banks and financial institutions grapple with the unrelenting pace of regulatory change across all jurisdictions. Over $5bn has been invested in RegTech companies so far in 2020, according to data published by RegTech Analyst, as the compliance challenges have been exacerbated by the shift to remote work during Covid-19.