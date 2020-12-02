MarketAxess finalizes acquisition of Deutsche Börse’s regulatory reporting business

The acquisition was finalized on 30 November 2020. MarketAxess acquired the business through Trax NL B.V., its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands.

Christophe Roupie, Head of EMEA and APAC at MarketAxess, commented:

We’re delighted to welcome clients of the Regulatory Reporting Hub to MarketAxess. This acquisition is a firm demonstration of our long-term commitment to building our regulatory reporting infrastructure across Europe. It will help us to extend the full front-to-back trade lifecycle services that we offer, from trading and data through to reporting and regulatory compliance. We look forward to working with Deutsche Börse Group over the coming months to successfully transition all our new clients to MarketAxess services.

MarketAxess announced entering the acquisition agreement in September. Deutsche Börse’s regulatory reporting hub is a pan-European reporting and compliance platform. It allows its buy- and sell-side clients to meet their regulatory obligations and transparency requirements across multiple regulations, including MiFID II and EMIR. The services of the hub include transaction and trade reporting, best execution reporting and SI services, as well as APA and ARM services.