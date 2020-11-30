Equiti expands payment offerings by partnering with BridgerPay

Multi-asset financial products provider Equiti Group has reported a 30% increase in global deposit approvals, as a ratio year to date; 10% – 20% above the industry norm.

In recent months, quick approval ratios have helped traders benefit from the extensive market volatility.

Gareth Bateman, global head of payments at Equiti Group, noted:

The significant increase in Equiti’s approval ratios in 2020 is due to the adoption of BridgerPay’s Retry technology, which decreased cart abandonment rate and increased the approval ratio with the rescue of failed transactions.

The BridgerPay Retry solution automatically retries a transaction with a wide range of payment providers that support multiple acquirers.

The partnership with the global payment provider BridgerPay has brought other major benefits including rapid integration of local payment service providers (PSPs) into Equiti’s system and the introduction of a wide range of alternative payment options such as e-wallets, credit and debit cards, mobile money, Equiti branded pre-paid cards and online payments.