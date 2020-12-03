CME Group reports 25% MoM rise with 19.3 million contracts in November

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for November.

The company registered average daily volume (ADV) of 19.3 million contracts for October with a 25.3% MoM increase, compared to the previous month when it was 15.4 million.

CME Group’s monthly metrics highlights from October include Equity index of 5.4 million contracts, same as previous month, and Interest Rate of 8.8 million contracts with a 69% MoM rise. Options ADV reached 2.6 million contracts with 4% MoM increase and Energy ADV was 2.1 million contracts, up 5% MoM compared to October.