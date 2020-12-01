Menu

TFX Click kabu 365 up almost 26% MoM in November

December 1, 2020


Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for November 2020.

TFX’s monthly metrics have gone up in November after the Exchange reported trading volumes going down in October, following a slight uptick in September.

FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,433,701 (+25.8% MoM / +67.7% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 115,890.

Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		 Nov 2020
Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click 365 2,433,701 115,890 25.8% 67.7%
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 613,451 29,212 88.0% 94.6%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 450,727 21,463 58.3% 76.2%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 401,118 19,101 7.8% 120.5%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 247,567 11,789 4.8% 19.9%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 229,317 10,920 26.6% 65.9%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 160,406 7,638 -2.1% 63.7%
Euro-Japanese Yen 72,413 3,448 -22.7% 18.5%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 55,560 2,646 -28.0% 143.4%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 48,670 2,318 19.9% -37.1%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 47,875 2,280 -16.1% 227.7%
Other Currency pairs 106,597 5,075 4.6% 33.3%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		 Nov 2020
Trading value Total swap points
Click 365 1,898,093,506,617
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 640,074,773,400 335
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 59,991,763,700 783
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 207,378,006,000 1,530
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 166,983,941,500 2,106
British Pound-Japanese Yen 318,796,493,400 123
tfx japan forex click365
Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 2,438,107 (+69.9% MoM / +267.7% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 116,099.

Items Nov 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click kabu 365 2,438,107 116,099 69.9% 267.7%
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 173,320 8,253 861.8%
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 813,927 38,758 504.4%
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,803 86 48.8%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 4,326 206 563.5%
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 868,039 41,335 48.4% 77.9%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 563,876 26,851 -16.7% 245.3%
DAX® Daily Futures contract 5,781 275 -42.2% -10.0%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 7,035 335 -16.4% 32.1%
Items Nov 2020
Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests
Click kabu 365 4,670,758,869,150 13,515 -2,892
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 456,178,240,000
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 241,695,622,650 887 -122
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 2,392,400,700 -362
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 2,705,913,000 1,885 -368
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 2,282,682,158,300
DJIA Daily Futures contract 1,673,020,092,000 8,858 -1,310
DAX® Daily Futures contract 7,671,387,000 -362
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 4,413,055,500 1,885 -368

Commencing on 26 October 2020, Equity Index Daily Futures with Reset Date have been listed in TFX.

Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 6,365 (+1.5% MoM / -92.6% YoY) and its average daily volume was 335.

Items Nov 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 6,365 335 1.5% -92.6%
Three-month Euroyen futures 6,365 335 1.5% -92.6%
Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
Put
Call

Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 4,878,173 (+44.5% MoM / +121.6% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 232,324.

