TFX Click kabu 365 up almost 26% MoM in November

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,433,701 (+25.8% MoM / +67.7% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 115,890.

TFX’s monthly metrics have gone up in November after the Exchange reported trading volumes going down in October , following a slight uptick in September .

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for November 2020.

Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 2,438,107 (+69.9% MoM / +267.7% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 116,099.

Items Nov 2020 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 2,438,107 116,099 69.9% 267.7% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 173,320 8,253 861.8% – DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 813,927 38,758 504.4% – DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,803 86 48.8% – FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 4,326 206 563.5% – Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 868,039 41,335 48.4% 77.9% DJIA Daily Futures contract 563,876 26,851 -16.7% 245.3% DAX® Daily Futures contract 5,781 275 -42.2% -10.0% FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 7,035 335 -16.4% 32.1%

Items Nov 2020 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 4,670,758,869,150 13,515 -2,892 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 456,178,240,000 – – DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 241,695,622,650 887 -122 DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 2,392,400,700 – -362 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 2,705,913,000 1,885 -368 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 2,282,682,158,300 – – DJIA Daily Futures contract 1,673,020,092,000 8,858 -1,310 DAX® Daily Futures contract 7,671,387,000 – -362 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 4,413,055,500 1,885 -368

Commencing on 26 October 2020, Equity Index Daily Futures with Reset Date have been listed in TFX.

Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 6,365 (+1.5% MoM / -92.6% YoY) and its average daily volume was 335.

Items Nov 2020 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 6,365 335 1.5% -92.6% Three-month Euroyen futures 6,365 335 1.5% -92.6% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures – – – – Put – – – – Call – – – –

Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 4,878,173 (+44.5% MoM / +121.6% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 232,324.