MOEX trading volumes at RUB 81.4 trillion in November, down by 9% MoM

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 81.4 trillion in total trading volumes in November, down by 9.3% MoM (RUB 89.7 trillion in October).
Some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to October. The Equity & Bonds Market was the only section up MoM with 16.8% growth. Derivatives Market followed with 3.2% MoM decrease, the FX Market fell 8.8% MoM and the Money Market was down 15.4% MoM.
Equity & Bonds Market
The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 5,289.8 billion in November, registering a growth of 16.8% MoM (RUB 4,530.8 billion in October).
In shares, RDRs and investment fund units went up 45.4% MoM with RUB 2,500.2 billion (RUB 1,719.4 billion in October). ADTV jumped 59.9% MoM with RUB 125.0 billion (RUB 78.2 billion for October 2020).
Corporate, regional and sovereign bonds fell 0.8% MoM to RUB 2,789.6 billion (RUB 2,811.4 billion in October 2020). ADTV increased by 9.2% MoM, reporting RUB 139.5 billion (RUB 127.8 billion in October 2020).
Ninety-two new bond issues were placed in November 2020 with total value of 2,312.0 billion (RUB 224.2 billion in overnight bonds).
Derivatives Market
RUB 12.2 trillion (RUB 12.6 trillion in October 2020) are attributed to derivatives and market volumes in October, down by 3.2% MoM. Contracts were 180.8 million (RUB 190.6 million contracts in October 2020). Of these futures account for 176.6 million and options for 4.2 million. ADTV was RUB 610.5 billion, marking a 6.3% MoM rise (RUB 574.6 billion in October 2020).
Open interest at the end of the month amounted to RUB 738.7 billion, up by 10.7% MoM (RUB 667.6 billion in October 2020).
The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes continued to fall in November with 25% MoM to RUB 24.5 billion (RUB 32.7 billion in October).
FX Market
The total trading volume of the FX market fell 8.8% MoM to RUB 27.3 trillion in November (RUB 29.9 trillion in October). Spot trades accounted for RUB 9.4 trillion (up by 6.8% MoM) and swap trades and forwards to RUB 17.9 trillion (down 14.8% MoM). ADTV amounted to RUB 1,363.6 billion (USD 17.7 billion) in November, compared to October when it was to RUB 1,358.5 billion (USD 17.5 billion).
Money Market
The trading volume for the money market decreased by 15.4% MoM to RUB 35.2 trillion (RUB 41.6 trillion in October 2020). ADTV was RUB 1,758.6 billion in November (RUB 1,892.3 billion in October 2020). The CCP-cleared repo segment trading volume fell 9.2% MoM to RUB 20.7 trillion.