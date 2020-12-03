MOEX trading volumes at RUB 81.4 trillion in November, down by 9% MoM

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 81.4 trillion in total trading volumes in November, down by 9.3% MoM (RUB 89.7 trillion in October).

Some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to October. The Equity & Bonds Market was the only section up MoM with 16.8% growth. Derivatives Market followed with 3.2% MoM decrease, the FX Market fell 8.8% MoM and the Money Market was down 15.4% MoM.

Equity & Bonds Market

The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 5,289.8 billion in November, registering a growth of 16.8% MoM (RUB 4,530.8 billion in October).

In shares, RDRs and investment fund units went up 45.4% MoM with RUB 2,500.2 billion (RUB 1,719.4 billion in October). ADTV jumped 59.9% MoM with RUB 125.0 billion (RUB 78.2 billion for October 2020).

Corporate, regional and sovereign bonds fell 0.8% MoM to RUB 2,789.6 billion (RUB 2,811.4 billion in October 2020). ADTV increased by 9.2% MoM, reporting RUB 139.5 billion (RUB 127.8 billion in October 2020).

Ninety-two new bond issues were placed in November 2020 with total value of 2,312.0 billion (RUB 224.2 billion in overnight bonds).