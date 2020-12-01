James Oliver joins Edgewater Markets as director of Precious Metals Sales

Founded in 2009, Edgewater Markets provides forex services to more than 350 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to access global markets competitively and efficiently. Edgewater’s global footprint and strategic partnership arrangements provides access into pools of deliverable FX and Metals liquidity and non-deliverable local liquidity.

Edgewater Markets, technology provider offering access to the FX & Precious Metal markets globally, has announced the appointment of James Oliver as Director of Precious Metals Sales, based out of its London office.

In August 2020, Edgewater Markets announced a momentous year on year metals volume surge. Oliver will be focusing on the continued expansion and distribution of Edgewater’s bullion transactions and partnerships across its suite of electronic pricing technologies, operating out of LD4, NY4, TY3 and AWS.

Emanuel Georgouras, Edgewater’s Head of Europe said:

James is a long-standing member of the London precious metals and commodity marketplace. With his contacts, and depth of knowledge, both in the spot and derivative side of electronic metals trading, he will bring great new opportunities to Edgewater’s current bullion business lines and partnerships. I am delighted he is joining our global team.

Oliver brings vast industry experience in OTC and derivative based metals sales and trading, spanning over 20 years. He joins Edgewater Markets from EBS NEX Markets.

James Oliver commented:

I am excited to be joining the Edgewater Markets team. Their proven track record in global metals trading and proprietary technology solutions provides the ideal platform for the metals community, and I look forward to further growing their already successful business.

More news from Edgewater Markets can be seen below: