Deutsche Börse’s November turnover up by almost 28% MoM

December 2, 2020


Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for November 2020. The volumes for last month increased, compared to October and September and were up on year-over-year basis.

The company reported a 27.7% MoM rise in turnover with €186.5 billion in November (€146 billion for October 2020). The numbers are up by 47% YoY in comparison to November 2019 when it was €126.7 billion.

€150.7 billion of the total turnover in October was attributable to Xetra with a 26.2% MoM increase, compared to the €119.4 billion in October. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €7.2 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €5.3 billion, registering 23.3% MoM rise compared to October when it was €4.3 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €30.6 billion, up by 37% MoM (€22.3 billion for October).

Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €161.4 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €22.8 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in October with €9.1 billion. HelloFresh SE led the MDAX equities with €1.9 billion in November and NORDEX SE led the SDAX index with €346 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €1.1 billion.

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate In total
Equities 130.7 3.1 27.6 161.4
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 19.9 0.2 2.7 22.8
Bonds 0.3 0.2 0.4
Funds 0.1 0.1 0.2
Certificates 1.5 1.5
Nov ‘20 in total 150.7 5.3 30.6 186.5
October ‘20 in total 119.4 4.3 22.3 146.0

 

