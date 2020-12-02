Deutsche Börse’s November turnover up by almost 28% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for November 2020. The volumes for last month increased, compared to October and September and were up on year-over-year basis.

The company reported a 27.7% MoM rise in turnover with €186.5 billion in November (€146 billion for October 2020). The numbers are up by 47% YoY in comparison to November 2019 when it was €126.7 billion.

€150.7 billion of the total turnover in October was attributable to Xetra with a 26.2% MoM increase, compared to the €119.4 billion in October. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €7.2 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €5.3 billion, registering 23.3% MoM rise compared to October when it was €4.3 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €30.6 billion, up by 37% MoM (€22.3 billion for October).