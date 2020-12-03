Menu

FXSpotStream ADV up 14.5% MoM in November with $44.5 billion

Brokers December 3, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream announced its November volumes with a slight uptick since October and September.

The company reported an ADV of $44.506 billion and their third highest monthly ADV on record (only February and March volumes this year had a higher ADV).

FXSpotStream’s ADV MoM increased 14.45%, compared to October 2020.

On yearly basis, the ADV rose 43.77% compared to November 2019.

FXSpotStream
FXSpotStream’s 2020 ADV (January to November) was $42.635 billion, up 17% YoY compared to the same period during 2019, when it reached $36.435 billion.

November saw FXSpotStream cross the $10 trillion mark YTD – the first time FSS has supported $10 trillion in any year (in March, alone, volume reached a record high of USD1.372trillion).

November’s ADV reached $44.506 billion, 16.89% greater than CBOE HotSpot’s ADV of $37.504 billion – exceeding CBOE/HotSpot’s ADV every month since April 2019.



