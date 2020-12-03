FXSpotStream ADV up 14.5% MoM in November with $44.5 billion

Multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream announced its November volumes with a slight uptick since October and September.

The company reported an ADV of $44.506 billion and their third highest monthly ADV on record (only February and March volumes this year had a higher ADV).

FXSpotStream’s ADV MoM increased 14.45%, compared to October 2020.

On yearly basis, the ADV rose 43.77% compared to November 2019.