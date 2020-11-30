ETX Capital appoints Ruark Williams as head of acquisition

London-based provider of financial spread betting and CFDs ETX Capital has appointed Ruark Williams as head of the acquisition group to oversee the company’s core growth strategy.
Williams brings 15 years of financial services experience to his new position at ETX Capital. He has been involved in extensive marketing programs in a variety of fields. In the beginning of his career, he worked as a logistics planner and customer coordinator before entering the forex industry.
Prior to joining ETX Capital, Ruark was a freelance digital marketer and then worked for FXTM for 13 months.
In the past few months, ETX Capital has other new employees including Daniel Gladding as the new Chief Risk Officer and promoted Kayleigh Lewis as the new Chief Operating Officer.
These new appointments are part of the restructuring plan after they were acquired by Guru Capital SA, a Switzerland-based private equity firm. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the company completed the acquisition of the Monecor (London) Limited brand in October.
Guru Capital acquired ETX Capital from JRJ Group in the UK, which formed a joint venture with the Dutch BXR Group in 2007 to acquire the broker formerly known as TradIndex.
ETX Capital is a newcomer to the forex industry since it was founded in 2002. The parent company Monecor Ltd was originally founded in 1965. ETX stands for Electronic Trading, Telephone Trading and Execution Services. Since it was established, the company has built business in Germany and South Africa. In 2013 the company expanded its international activities and opened a local office for better communication in Greece, Spain and Denmark.