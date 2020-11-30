ETX Capital appoints Ruark Williams as head of acquisition

London-based provider of financial spread betting and CFDs ETX Capital has appointed Ruark Williams as head of the acquisition group to oversee the company’s core growth strategy.

Williams brings 15 years of financial services experience to his new position at ETX Capital. He has been involved in extensive marketing programs in a variety of fields. In the beginning of his career, he worked as a logistics planner and customer coordinator before entering the forex industry.

Prior to joining ETX Capital, Ruark was a freelance digital marketer and then worked for FXTM for 13 months.

In the past few months, ETX Capital has other new employees including Daniel Gladding as the new Chief Risk Officer and promoted Kayleigh Lewis as the new Chief Operating Officer.