Muinmos partners with DL Consulting for sales and implementation support

The partnership with DL Consulting will enable us to accelerate our growth, not just in Cyprus but globally too, and will help clients maximise the benefits of utilizing our platform. I have known Emma and Paul, Founders of DL Consulting, for a number of years. Their knowledge of IT and compliance, technical capabilities, consultative approach and experience in the market is very impressive. This partnership is a natural fit and we look forward to working with them.

The fintech services consultancy works with brokers around the globe to understand their pain points and identify the right solutions to help them to solve these issues. DL Consulting implements and optimizes the recommended solutions, ensuring the technology is implemented effectively and customized to suit the clientâ€™s needs.

Emma Dalziel, Director at DL Consulting added:

At DL Consulting, we are highly selective about the strategic partnerships we form – and only work with best of breed, tried and tested, trusted firms. Muinmos has a unique proposition, with its fully-automated SaaS solution for verification, suitability and appropriateness checks and fast onboarding. It is ideal for clients operating in multiple jurisdictions looking to streamline and automate processes relating to onboarding and regulatory compliance. We are excited about evolving our relationship with Muinmos and working with brokers to transform their operational processes in this area.

Muinmos was established in 2012 and has created a client onboarding system that fully automates the entire client onboarding process, including AI-powered client categorization, KYC/AML checks, and client risk assessments. In addition, the platform offers continuous monitoring, ensuring that it remains current with changes in regulations, clients’ information, and risk profiles.

In the end of last year, Muinmos hired experienced industry professional Jens Woeste as Commercial Director and former IG Head of KYC and Onboarding Solutions at IG Agnieszka Noworól as as Customer Success Director.