Muinmos hires Agnieszka Noworól as Customer Success Director

November 3, 2022 9:15 am

Danish RegTech firm, Muinmos today announced that former IG Head of KYC and Onboarding Solutions at IG, Agnieszka Noworól, has joined its Management Team as Customer Success Director.

Noworól brings an extensive experience in KYC and onboarding solutions, as well as strong leadership skills.

Agnieszka Noworól commented:

I have a very clear understanding of the tech vendors in this sector and when I came across Remonda and her team, I was so impressed. Muinmos provides something exceptional and can truly deliver value to clients.

Career background

Prior to her appointment at Muinmos, she spent more than six years at IG in Poland. Noworól started at the company as Account Opening Manager for EMEA, leading a team of 42 KYC and Onboarding Analysts and was later elevated to Head of Account Opening, with responsibility for EMEA, APAC and RSA. She became IG’s Head of KYC and Onboarding Solution in July 2020, leading a team of 100 people. Her responsibilities included shaping the department’s strategy and creating more efficient processes.

In her career, Noworól also served as KYC Team Lead at UBS and Team Lead at business outsourcing services for the UK’s Ministry of Justice and National Health Service at Capita.

Customer Success Director at Muinmos

In her new role in Muinmos, out of the company’s headquarters in Denmark, Noworól will focus on evolving the new clients induction processes. As a part of the management team, she will also work on developing Muinmos’ strategy to grow the business globally.

Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO, Muinmos said:

Agnieszka’s in-depth knowledge of customer onboarding in an ever-changing environment, insight from the clients’ perspective, and proven track record in building and managing diverse teams will be a huge asset to Muinmos.

Agnieszka Noworól added:

Joining Muinmos is an amazing opportunity for me to leverage my knowledge and experience in KYC and client onboarding and play a key role in growing this innovative, truly unique company. Throughout my career, I have always focused on continuous improvement and this is something that I hope to bring to Muinmos, both in relation to technology and client servicing. I believe my background allows me to know what customers need and how we can deliver success to them.

