Muinmos hires Agnieszka Noworól as Customer Success Director

Danish RegTech firm, Muinmos today announced that former IG Head of KYC and Onboarding Solutions at IG, Agnieszka Noworól, has joined its Management Team as Customer Success Director.

Noworól brings an extensive experience in KYC and onboarding solutions, as well as strong leadership skills.

Agnieszka Noworól commented:

I have a very clear understanding of the tech vendors in this sector and when I came across Remonda and her team, I was so impressed. Muinmos provides something exceptional and can truly deliver value to clients.

Career background

Prior to her appointment at Muinmos, she spent more than six years at IG in Poland. Noworól started at the company as Account Opening Manager for EMEA, leading a team of 42 KYC and Onboarding Analysts and was later elevated to Head of Account Opening, with responsibility for EMEA, APAC and RSA. She became IG’s Head of KYC and Onboarding Solution in July 2020, leading a team of 100 people. Her responsibilities included shaping the department’s strategy and creating more efficient processes.

In her career, Noworól also served as KYC Team Lead at UBS and Team Lead at business outsourcing services for the UK’s Ministry of Justice and National Health Service at Capita.