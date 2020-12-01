Gate.io releases ETH2 staking solution

Digital asset exchange Gate.io has just announced a flexible ETH staking solution, supported by a stable Ethereum infrastructure and maturity asset management solution. The solution will allow users to earn a staking reward without needing to lock their ETH in ETH2 for a long time or worry about ETH2 penalties.
Gate.io also announced that its stable coin, USDG, has been listed on S Finance. Users can exchange USDG with other stablecoins, including USDC, DAI, USDT, TUSD, PAXI on the decentralized exchange.
Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io commented:
Eth 2.0 staking demands higher technical expertise and requires a longer staking time. Moreover, running a validator on both the ETH1 chain and the ETH2 Beacon Chain at the same time, while maintaining a stable staking status is also required, or else funds being staked may be charged with penalties. Therefore, ETH2 staking is not suitable for everyone. Keeping up with innovative and user-friendly norms, Gate.io has built a flexible solution that enables users to earn a staking reward without needing to lock their ETH in ETH2 for a long time or worry about penalties.
More information on Gate.io's ETH2 staking solution:
Gate.io will list ETH2 tokens and holding ETH2 tokens will be a certificate for users to participate in ETH2 staking. One ETH2 represents one ETH locked in ETH2 staking
Users can buy or sell ETH2 on USDT and ETH markets freely
Gate.io will distribute the net income (staking income minus cost) from ETH2 staking to ETH2 holders as ETH2 staking starts
The staking reward will be in the form of ETH2.0, allocated based on a users' average ETH2 14-day holdings
The yearly reward percentage of ETH2 staking is related to the amount of ETH being staked
The yield tends to be higher at an early stage as less ETH is being staked. However, in the long term, the yield is expected to be stable around 5%-10%
Gate.io also listed Injective Protocol (INJ), TrustToken (TRU), OasisNetwork (ROSE), 32nd-largest DeFi project by TVL according to DeFi Pulse in addition to Roobee (ROOBEE) and Alpaca City (ALPA). The digital asset exchange is also launching a “Deposit and Trade Roobee” competition from December 4th until December 13th with a pool of 3100 USDT equivalents in rewards.