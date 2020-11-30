CFI Financial Group adds cTrader to its suite of platforms

Global trading provider CFI Financial Group announced the addition of cTrader to its suite of platforms, alongside Metatrader 5 and giving traders access to a wide range of trading products which include stocks, currencies, commodities, ETFs and Indices. cTrader is available to CFI’s new, as well as existing clients.
cTrader is an advanced, easy to use and customizable trading platform. cTrader has registered substantial growth over the past 10 years. The platform itself has been integrated by top providers across the world and offers advantages for advanced traders such as powerful charting & analytics, intuitive controls and clear data dissemination among others.
Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury said:
The addition of cTrader to our current line-up of platforms will give traders a bigger arsenal of tools to tackle specific trading needs. Furthermore, our highly advanced infrastructure allows us to introduce new products and tools with ease and cTrader was ideal given the continued growth we are experiencing. Technology is an essential part of this industry and we aim to remain at the forefront of facilitating trading access to the masses. Our clients can still enjoy trading on our Metatrader 5 platform but for those opting to have a different interface, cTrader will complement our offering to give our clients the full choice.
The advancements of technology has made our lives easier and as trading providers passionate about what we offer, implementing cTrader was an easy decision given the diversification it created among our platforms while catering to an additional category of traders focused on elements only found in cTrader such as advanced charting and clearer data presentation. This is just the start and with time, we will introduce other platforms that we deem beneficial towards our journey of facilitating trading access to the masses.