CFI Financial Group adds cTrader to its suite of platforms

Global trading provider CFI Financial Group announced the addition of cTrader to its suite of platforms, alongside Metatrader 5 and giving traders access to a wide range of trading products which include stocks, currencies, commodities, ETFs and Indices. cTrader is available to CFI’s new, as well as existing clients.

cTrader is an advanced, easy to use and customizable trading platform. cTrader has registered substantial growth over the past 10 years. The platform itself has been integrated by top providers across the world and offers advantages for advanced traders such as powerful charting & analytics, intuitive controls and clear data dissemination among others.