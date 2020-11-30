CLS and Finastra partner to deliver netting services

CLS, a market infrastructure delivering settlement, processing and data solutions has partnered with Finastra, fintech firm. The companies have collaborated to provide Finastra customers with access to CLSNet, CLS’s bilateral payment netting calculation service. The partnership addresses increased demand from the buy side for a centralized infrastructure to manage post-trade processes

Through an integration between CLS and Finastra’s Fusion Confirmation Matching Service (CMS), Finastra customers (including over 800 corporates / buy side institutions) will gain access to CLSNet without the need for additional development. Users will be able to view trades which are expected to settle, confirm trade details with each relevant counterparty, as well as make net settlement payment calculations on a per currency basis, thereby removing manual reconciliation netting processes.

A lot of market participants currently manage the bilateral settlement process through email. The partnership between CLS and Finastra is a significant step in addressing the operational risk associated with these manual processes and between banks and their buy-side clients, in particular

The impact of limited payment netting is intensified by the high settlement costs associated with emerging market currencies, despite their rising relevance for FX market participants. As a bilateral payment netting calculation service for FX trades not settling in CLSSettlement, CLSNet allows FX participants to net payment amounts directly with counterparties before settling through the correspondent banking system. Through standardization and enabling a greater percentage of FX transactions to settle on a net basis, the service optimizes intraday liquidity, while delivering greater operational efficiency and increased risk mitigation for non-CLS-settled currencies. For CLSNet participants, the collaboration with Finastra will create a better network effect by allowing a wider group of market participants to benefit from the standardization and automation of post-trade netting processes.