Cboe Futures November ADV volumes up 15% MoM

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported its November 2020 metrics, with slight uptick in trading volumes, compared to October and September.

Cboe reported Options ADV up 15.3% MoM, Futures ADV were also up 16.4% MoM. US Equities ADV rose by 16.5% MoM and Global FX ADNV increased by 21.4% MoM compared to October 2020.

Cboe registered for October: