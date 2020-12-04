Cboe Futures November ADV volumes up 15% MoM

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Cboe’s November highlights include:
Each of Cboe Global Markets’ four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV compared to a year ago: Cboe Options up 28%, Cboe C2 up 40%, Cboe BZX up 88% and Cboe EDGX up 122% from November 2019.
Cboe C2 Options Exchange set a new monthly ADV record with 1,035,338 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,033,882 contracts set in February 2020.
ADV in S&P 500® Index (SPX) options was more than 1,050,000 contracts, up 1.5% from October 2020.
ADV in Russell 2000® Index options was more than 41,000 contracts, up 16% from November 2019.
Options on the MSCI® Emerging Markets (MXEF) Index set a new monthly ADV record with more than 2,000 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,877 contracts set in April 2020.
ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was more than 534,000 contracts, up 37 percent from November 2019.
ADV in Cboe VIX futures was nearly 163,000 contracts, up 20% from October 2020.
Total volume in Mini VIX futures (VXM) has surpassed more than 1.7 million contracts since launch on August 9.
ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) was more than 670 contracts, up 23 percent from October 2020, and up 604% from November 2019.
On November 27, IBHY futures set a new high in open interest, reaching 1100 contracts and $157 million notional.
Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures monthly ADV on CFE was nearly 220 contracts, up 52% from October 2020