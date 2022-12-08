Muinmos hires Jens Woeste as Commercial Director

Danish RegTech firm, Muinmos, today revealed that Jens Woeste has joined its executive team as Commercial Director.
According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the new appointment was motivated by increasing demand for Muinmos’ complete, automated client onboarding solution. As a result, the company undertook an organisational restructure.
Michael Thirer, who served as Commercial Director at Muinmos since March 2021, has moved into the newly created role of Legal, Governance and Regulatory Affairs Director.
Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO, Muinmos commented:
Remonda Kirketerp-Møller
Michael has played a fundamental part in Muinmos’ growth since 2021. I’m super excited to see him move into his new role, leveraging his expertise and many years of experience, and leading our legal, governance and regulatory affairs function to cater for our global expansion and global client base.
Michael Thirer, Legal, Governance and Regulatory Affairs Director, Muinmos, added:
As we continue to grow, we put more emphasis on processes and procedures which will enable our next stage of evolution. In my new role I will focus on continuing to develop our internal governance processes, as well as building up the legal and regulatory affairs functions in readiness for our next growth stage. These are of special importance in a RegTech company.
To his new position at Muinmos, Jens Woeste brings more than two decades of sales, product development and technical experience in capital markets. In his career, he spent seven years as Principal Market Specialist at Calypso Technology, where he worked with some of the world’s biggest financial institutions. Additionally, he spent seven years at Nykredit Markets, where he first served as Chief Analyst & Head of Quantitative Research and was then promoted as VP Product Strategy and Development. Prior to that, he worked as Senior Developer, Risk & Pricing Technology at Aloc Bonnier A/S.
Most recently, Woeste worked at Curo Investing, an advisory and software company which he founded in March 2020 focused on intuitive tools and infrastructure for retail investors.
Remonda Kirketerp-Møller said:
I am thrilled to welcome Jens to the team. He brings exceptional technical and commercial experience to the team and has a proven track record in sales, product management and building strong relationships with clients. He also has a strong network of institutional clients which he can leverage to help us achieve our growth plans. Jens fully understands the pain points we are addressing at Muinmos and, as part of his role, will work closely with clients to ensure they are fully utilising our platform to streamline and enhance their onboarding and compliance processes.
Jens Woeste, Commercial Director, added:
Jens Woeste
Banks and financial institutions are struggling with how best to respond to regulatory requirements in a way that doesn’t disrupt their business. They need a solution which can be onboarded quickly, with an open interface which can easily be integrated with their existing infrastructure.
Muinmos addresses this gap in the market with a nimble and agile solution. Muinmos’ client onboarding solution, combined with the unparalleled experience of the team, is a powerful offering – and I am therefore very excited to be joining this ambitious and visionary company and playing a role in growing the business.
