Forex Weekly Look Back: TradeMax rebrands to TMGM, Forex Analytix and Forest Park FX launch portal TraderSummit.net

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 31st of August and 4th September on LeapRate.

CFD trading provider TradeMax announced a major rebrand as part of its global expansion strategy and its new name: TMGM. Since 2015, TradeMax has expanded beyond its Syndey base and into the Chinese market. The company has been attracting new global clients and it in a response to the growing international demand it has decided to go globally. The new name TMGM or ‘TradeMax Global Markets’ is representative of that future expansion.

Forex Analytix and Forest Park FX have partnered in the launch of a content portal TraderSummit.net. The portal aims to provide market related content and educate investors through sharing trade ideas and market analysis from professional traders around the world. The two essential elements of the idea are quarterly online summits and daily market analysis from a host of carefully selected contributors across various asset classes such as Forex, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies and Futures.

US share trading is now available directly in MetaTrader 5 through a server to server connection. For brokers using MetaTrader 5 server, direct integration to multiple brokerage APIs is not required anymore. Brokers ca now order the MetaTrader 5 gateway for integration with dealers like DriveWealth and perform trades on US exchanges.

Seven years after the fintech firm Yieldstreet was established, is now facing a lawsuit filed by investors who lost over $100 million in a series of defaults of high-risk and misleadingly marketed alternative investment products. The company was created to take advantage of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules easing up on the definition of “accredited investors”.

FX technology provider Integral announced the launch of the latest version of its trading platform. FX Inside 7.0 is web-based trading solution for banks and institutional brokers who want to serve corporate and institutional customers in a fully branded single dealer environment. It is available through HTML5 browser and mobile device.

Forex & CFD trading platform Accuindex offers brokers a wide range of products including stocks and commodities, in addition to currencies, with high and flexible leverage facilities. MetaTrader 5 offers advanced trading functions, as well as makes available a number of tools which Accuindex can now use to easily carry out fundamental and technical analysis and trade in a better manner.

Forex broker ATFX has just announced that it has added Michael O’Sullivan to its team in the key position of UK Project Manager. O’Sullivan joins ATFX from CMC Markets and arrives during the company’s fast-growth phase highlighted by higher revenue earnings for certain product categories in the first quarter of 2020.

Gregory Papagregoriou is Chief Risk Officer at BDSwiss Group and has over 13 years’ experience in the audit field of the oil and gas and capital markets industry. After getting his Bachelor in Accounting and Finance from the Nottingham Trent University, Gregory gained experience in the industry as an auditor, financial controller and risk manager.