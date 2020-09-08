LeapRate
Centroid Solutions to aggregate CMC Markets liquidity

Liquidity September 8, 2020


Liquidity and white label trading solutions provider CMC Markets Institutional announced an integration of its multi-asset Direct API with Centroid Solutions. Centroid provides brokers looking to optimise their performance with a range of real time analytical tools and sophisticated risk management functionality

Richard Elston, Group Head of Institutional at CMC Markets, commented:

Richard Elston, CMC Markets
Richard Elston
Source: LinkedIn

As a business, we continue to expand the number of connectivity providers, allowing our liquidity to be made available to a growing number of brokers. With a focus on quality and the ability to screen out potentially toxic flow for their clients, not only does Centroid make a great addition to that cohort, but the business also highlights how the market is evolving to ensure a level playing field can be maintained for all.

Centroid Solutions provides its clients with access to liquidity providers and allows them to customise STP and execution rules and keep their brokerage activity synchronised at all times. This latest integration will allow Centroid to offer access to CMC Markets liquidity, including almost 10,000 different instruments covering a range of CFD indices, commodities, FX pairs, treasuries and stocks, strengthening their proposition within the brokerage community.

Collaboration
Richard Bartlett, Head of Business Development at Centroid Solutions, said:

Richard Bartlett, Centroid Solutions
Richard Bartlett
Source: LinkedIn

We have incorporated the latest quant-based risk management and analytics tools into the most advanced and flexible aggregation engine, facilitating connectivity to a wide range of popular trading platforms. Including CMC Markets rich liquidity here adds another dimension to our proposition, something that will help strengthen our appeal in this continually evolving market.

Centroid provides technology and combines real-time analytics, risk-management and advanced connectivity with industry-knowledge to improve risk-adjusted performance and strengthen sustainability for brokers.

0
