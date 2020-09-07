DXtrade platform now offers FXStreet economic calendar for brokers

London-based software provider for the financial industry Devexperts has integrated the DXtrade SaaS trading platform with the Economic Calendar by information and resources provider for forex traders, FXStreet.

DXtrade is a trading platform for experienced and amateur FX/CFD brokers worldwide. The economic calendar in the platform is provided by FXStreet and allows traders to track events of their choice. The calendar equips traders with indicators that help them anticipate which economic data releases will impact market volatility the most, while also showing additional useful information for each data release.

The economic calendar from FXStreet assists traders who rely on fundamental analysis, as well as those who combine it with technical analysis in their decision. In the DXtrade platform, the calendar can be viewed individually or it can added to the same screen as other trading platform components such as a traders charts, watchlists or positions.