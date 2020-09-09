LeapRate
Integral launches latest version of FX Inside institutional single dealer platform

Brokers September 9, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


FX technology provider Integral announced the launch of the latest version of its trading platform.

FX Inside 7.0 is web-based trading solution for banks and institutional brokers who want to serve corporate and institutional customers in a fully branded single dealer environment. It is available through HTML5 browser and mobile device

The platform offers configurable workflow tools such as tick-by-tick charting, real time blotters, advanced order types and laddered and full book pricing. The platform supports RFS and ESP trading in spot, outrights and swaps, NDFs, precious metals and CFDs.

Integral launches FX Inside 7.0 institutional single dealer platform
The trading solution is built on a ReactJS framework for a responsive design and faster web-browser reaction time. Users can also integrate third-party applications and the interface can be translated into any language.

Harpal Sadhu, CEO Integral commented:

Harpal Sadhu, Integral
Harpal Sadhu
Source: LinkedIn

In this current environment, it has become evident that institutions need access to a scalable and sophisticated single dealer offering. The latest version of FX Inside provides our clients with a highly customizable interface and allows them to launch bespoke and customer centric trading platforms at significantly lower cost and risk than building in-house.

FX Inside is now in its seventeenth generation and supports Integral clients distribute their prices directly to anyone, anywhere in the institutional trading ecosystem. The latest iteration of FX Inside technology has also been launched across all of Integral’s trading UIs, including those used in the OCX and TrueFX trading environments, so all manual users in the Integral network can benefit from an improved trading experience.

