Credit Suisse appoints Martin Mende as new Head of Strategy & Initiatives

Credit Suisse announced the appointment of Martin Mende as Head of Strategy & Initiatives. Mende will take over the position from 1 October and become a member of the Management Committee of the Swiss Universal Bank division. He will take a seat on the Executive Board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd.
Mende brings years of experience in the banking sector, having held a range of management positions in business development and consulting for over 25 years. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, he has been a partner at Boston Consulting Group since 2012 and has advised Swiss and international financial institutions on strategy and transformation. Mende succeeds Daniel Hunziker, who will lead the Institutional Clients business area.
Before Boston Consulting Group, Mende worked at Credit Suisse between 1999 and 2012. He was responsible for business development in the global private client business and the Swiss retail and corporate client segment. Mende holds a PhD from the University of St. Gallen and a degree in computer engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.
André Helfenstein, CEO of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd, said:
We are delighted to have won Martin Mende, a proven strategy expert with extensive experience in the Swiss and international banking sector. As Head of Strategy & Initiatives and a member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd., Martin Mende will make a decisive contribution to further strengthening Credit Suisse's position as a leading universal bank in Switzerland.