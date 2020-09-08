Credit Suisse appoints Martin Mende as new Head of Strategy & Initiatives

Credit Suisse announced the appointment of Martin Mende as Head of Strategy & Initiatives. Mende will take over the position from 1 October and become a member of the Management Committee of the Swiss Universal Bank division. He will take a seat on the Executive Board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd.

Mende brings years of experience in the banking sector, having held a range of management positions in business development and consulting for over 25 years. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, he has been a partner at Boston Consulting Group since 2012 and has advised Swiss and international financial institutions on strategy and transformation. Mende succeeds Daniel Hunziker, who will lead the Institutional Clients business area.