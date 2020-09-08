Eurex traded contracts for August fall almost 25% MoM to 45.4 million

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for August 2020. The company saw drops on month-over-month basis across almost all areas.

Eurex reported a 24.7% drop of European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with 45.4 million for August 2020, compared to 60.3 million in July. The volumes of European equity index derivatives were 12.2 million. Overall, August volumes at Eurex stood at 94 million, 16.7% down MoM compared to 112.8 million for the previous month.

In the OTC Clearing space, notional outstanding volumes registered a small decrease of 1.14% MoM with EUR 19,226 billion in August 2020. The longer-dated interest rate swaps (IRS) registered an average daily volume of EUR 9 billion in August 2020 –30.7% down from the previous month.