Accuindex Limited adds MetaTrader 5 to its trading offer

September 8, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Forex & CFD trading platform Accuindex offers brokers a wide range of products including stocks and commodities, in addition to currencies, with high and flexible leverage facilities.

MetaTrader 5 offers advanced trading functions, as well as makes available a number of tools which Accuindex can now use to easily carry out fundamental and technical analysis and trade in a better manner.

The multi-asset platform provides a trading system which supports two position accounting systems, four execution modes and all types of trading orders, including market, pending and stop orders.

Accuindex’ tools for fundamental analysis include the economic calendar and financial news services provided by international news agencies.

MetaTrader 5 brings to Accuindex the possibility to trade automatically using trading robots and copy-trading features available directly through the platform.

