Exclusive: Forex Analytix and Forest Park FX launch content portal TraderSummit.net.

LeapRate exclusive…Forex Analytix and Forest Park FX have partnered in the launch of a content portal TraderSummit.net. The portal aims to provide market related content and educate investors through sharing trade ideas and market analysis from professional traders around the world.
The two essential elements of the idea are quarterly online summits and daily market analysis from a host of carefully selected contributors across various asset classes such as Forex, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies and Futures. Each of the contributors is recognized as a leader in their asset class. They will produce and publish the original content that will educate and the readers and provide them with profitable ways to tackle the market.
The Traders Summit inaugural event in April this year reached more than 5,000 people. Traders Summit will host another free online 3-day event as a follow up and corresponding to the launch of the content portal. The event will be held on 25 September until the 27th and is expecting more than 10,000 registrants.
The list of speakers in the September event includes: Peter Schiff, Danielle DiMartino Booth, Jack Schwager and Mark Yusko. The event presents great opportunities for traders and investors to learn from these market experts, as well as ask questions at the end of each presentation. There will be presentations, interviews a live debate, covering subjects such as the impact of Covid-19, Central Bank stimulus and the upcoming US Presidential election. Registrants will also get access to full recordings of the whole event.