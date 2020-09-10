Exclusive: Forex Analytix and Forest Park FX launch content portal TraderSummit.net.

LeapRate exclusive…Forex Analytix and Forest Park FX have partnered in the launch of a content portal TraderSummit.net. The portal aims to provide market related content and educate investors through sharing trade ideas and market analysis from professional traders around the world.

The two essential elements of the idea are quarterly online summits and daily market analysis from a host of carefully selected contributors across various asset classes such as Forex, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies and Futures. Each of the contributors is recognized as a leader in their asset class. They will produce and publish the original content that will educate and the readers and provide them with profitable ways to tackle the market.