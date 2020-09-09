FXCM launches SMS Trading Alerts

Online FX and CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider FXCM announced the launch of the SMS Trading Alerts service to help users spot potential trading opportunities.

The SMS Trading Alerts cover shares, forex, gold and many other tradable instruments at FXCM. Users can choose the instruments that they want to receive signals for and they will receive them daily to their mobile.

The SMS alerts text messages include a link to a dedicated page where the user can see entry and exit levels along with duration so to find better potential trading opportunities. As soon as a pattern has formed or there is a breakout of key levels, text messages will be sent.