FXCM launches SMS Trading Alerts

Online FX and CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider FXCM announced the launch of the SMS Trading Alerts service to help users spot potential trading opportunities.
The SMS Trading Alerts cover shares, forex, gold and many other tradable instruments at FXCM. Users can choose the instruments that they want to receive signals for and they will receive them daily to their mobile.
The SMS alerts text messages include a link to a dedicated page where the user can see entry and exit levels along with duration so to find better potential trading opportunities. As soon as a pattern has formed or there is a breakout of key levels, text messages will be sent.
Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM commented:
We are always looking for new ways to increase the efficiency and ease of trading for our customers. Sending free SMS trade alerts ensures our customers are always up to date on the latest market moves, making it easier than ever to identify the best trading opportunities.
The instruments available to receive buy and sell signals on FXCM are; GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Gold, DAX, S&P, DOW, Bitcoin, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Apple and Tesla.
The new service is available UK, Australia, Malaysia and South Africa and more terroitories are set to follow later this year.