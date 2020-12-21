Accuindex hires Ahmad Al-Alem as regional sales director

The multi-asset Forex and CFD investment firm Accuindex today announced the appointment of Ahmad Al-Alem as the new Regional Sales Director for the firms Middle East operations. Al-Alem brings to his new position over a decade of extensive experience within the financial markets sector specializing in online FX/CFDs trading, management and business operations.
Al-Alem will lead the implementation and management of the offices’ sales strategy with a special focus on overseeing the multi-national business development team. With his experience, Al-Alem will also be responsible for identifying new market opportunities, as well as managing the firm’s diversification strategy in the GCC and wider Middle East area.
We are pleased to have Ahmad Al-Alem join our team as Regional Sales Director. I am confident that through his dynamic approach he will excel in his new role and will ensure strong coordination amongst our sales teams. His wide-ranging experience will allow us to better serve our customers and meet our market objectives. In addition to this, his deep understanding of the FX/CFDs trading business he will be instrumental in supporting us in our growth strategy in the years to come.
Ahmad Al-Alem said:
I look forward to leading Accuindex’s Middle East sales division to become the preferred broker in the industry. The team’s substantial knowledge, along with the firm’s diverse product offering and premium service will allow for us to deliver an enhanced and more focused trading experience to our valued clients. I look forward to being part of Accuindex, a rapidly evolving and one of the fastest growing organisations in the online trading industry.
Al-Alem’s comes alongside further recent additions to the executive team after the firm added Samer Mourched as the companies Group Chief Operating Officer and Husein Al-Koofee as Executive Director of the firms Cyprus operations.