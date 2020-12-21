Accuindex hires Ahmad Al-Alem as regional sales director

The multi-asset Forex and CFD investment firm Accuindex today announced the appointment of Ahmad Al-Alem as the new Regional Sales Director for the firms Middle East operations. Al-Alem brings to his new position over a decade of extensive experience within the financial markets sector specializing in online FX/CFDs trading, management and business operations.

Al-Alem will lead the implementation and management of the offices’ sales strategy with a special focus on overseeing the multi-national business development team. With his experience, Al-Alem will also be responsible for identifying new market opportunities, as well as managing the firm’s diversification strategy in the GCC and wider Middle East area.