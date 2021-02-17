Accuindex teams up with PrimeXM for XCore technology

Fast-growing multi-asset Forex and CFD investment company Accuindex today announced it has partnered with technology provider for financial services, PrimeXM in order to integrate with its order routing service XCore.
XCore provides Accuidex with low-latency connectivity with a flexible pricing and aggregation engine, advanced risk management and full reporting used by over 250 Institutional Brokers, Prime of Primes and tier 2 banks.
In the past year, Accuidex has been expanding its product offering to facilitate the demands of its increasing client base of retail and institutional traders from around the world.
Hasan Al Aqqad, Chief Executive Officer at Accuindex commented:
We are delighted about our new partnership with PrimeXM. This collaboration will allow us to promote our institutional connectivity to our wide-ranging and quickly expanding client base as part of our ongoing global expansion.
He continued:
This cutting-edge technology provides us with the global scale infrastructure expertise we need to achieve ultra-low latency and superior security levels for our clients trading environment.
We are excited to partner with Accuindex’s experienced team and support them in their global expansion to roll out their multi- asset trading offering. We welcome them as a valued partner into our growing XCore trading community, where traders and investors can benefit from ultra-low latency execution with a plethora of high-quality Liquidity Providers and institutional grade stable infrastructure.
Since it was founded in 2017, Accuindex has expanded its team and enhanced its products. The company has also extended its operation to the Middle East. The broker’s plan is to continue its market share and grow its business at the same momentum in Europe and the Middle East throughout 2021 and beyond.