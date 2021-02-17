Accuindex teams up with PrimeXM for XCore technology

Fast-growing multi-asset Forex and CFD investment company Accuindex today announced it has partnered with technology provider for financial services, PrimeXM in order to integrate with its order routing service XCore.

XCore provides Accuidex with low-latency connectivity with a flexible pricing and aggregation engine, advanced risk management and full reporting used by over 250 Institutional Brokers, Prime of Primes and tier 2 banks.

In the past year, Accuidex has been expanding its product offering to facilitate the demands of its increasing client base of retail and institutional traders from around the world.