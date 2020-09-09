LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Edgewater Markets makes senior appointments in its London office

Executives September 9, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Global technology provider Edgewater Markets announced two senior hires in its London office – Leo Furze-Waddock as Senior Full Stack Developer and Pietro Carrieri as Senior C++ Developer.

Edgewater Markets was founded in 2009 and has been a provider for forex services to more than 350 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers, and other financial institutions to efficiently access and price into global markets. The company utilizes technological advancements and a flexible architectural design. It has also adapted the proprietary technology to optimize trading and expand distribution. The new hires add to a growing development team.

Leo Furze-Waddock joins Edgewater Markets as Senior Full Stack Developer. At this position, he will oversee the development of client-side application suite for the region. Before that, Furze-Waddock worked at Gold Edge as a CTO and prior to that he was consulting for several high-profile firms, helping them develop their personalized web and e-commerce solutions.

Edgewater Markers makes senior appointments in its London office
Share via

Leo Furze-Waddock said:

Leo Furze-Waddock, Edgewater Markets
Leo Furze-Waddock
Source: LinkedIn

Edgewater is an exciting opportunity to innovate, working with some of the most challenging aspects of real-time, high velocity, UX focused, web applications.

Edgewater Markets appointed Pietro Carrieri as Senior C++ Developer. He will focus on Edgewater’s low latency core engine. Prior to that, Carrieri  served as Managing Director of Software Development and Quantitative Analyst at Analitica S.R.L. His career began at McGraw-Hill.

Pietro Carrieri commented:

Pietro Carrieri, Edgewater Markets
Pietro Carrieri
Source: LinkedIn

I was drawn in by the enthusiasm and passion of Edgewater's team in developing cutting-edge technologies that shape the industry, providing innovative solutions to its clients. I am delighted to be a part of the talented team.

Mike Johnson, Edgewater Markets’ Development Lead added:

We are thrilled to be able to add such high-quality talent to our team. Leo and Pietro bring unique skillsets that will accelerate the advancement of our technology.

More news from Edgewater Markets can be seen below:

arrow
X
Exclusive: ATFX expands marketing team, hires CMC Markets’ Michael O’Sullivan…ExecutivesCommenting on his new role, O’Sullivan said: I’m excited to be joining a company that is growing both quickly and organically. A huge attraction o…

Edgewater Markets makes senior appointments in its London office

0
Send this to a friend