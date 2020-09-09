Edgewater Markets makes senior appointments in its London office

Global technology provider Edgewater Markets announced two senior hires in its London office – Leo Furze-Waddock as Senior Full Stack Developer and Pietro Carrieri as Senior C++ Developer.

Edgewater Markets was founded in 2009 and has been a provider for forex services to more than 350 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers, and other financial institutions to efficiently access and price into global markets. The company utilizes technological advancements and a flexible architectural design. It has also adapted the proprietary technology to optimize trading and expand distribution. The new hires add to a growing development team.

Leo Furze-Waddock joins Edgewater Markets as Senior Full Stack Developer. At this position, he will oversee the development of client-side application suite for the region. Before that, Furze-Waddock worked at Gold Edge as a CTO and prior to that he was consulting for several high-profile firms, helping them develop their personalized web and e-commerce solutions.