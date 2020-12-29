Accuindex appoints Adel Jibrin as Director of its Middle East operations

The multi-asset Forex and CFD investment firm Accuindex has announced the appointment of Adel Jibrin as the firm’s new Director of its Middle East operations. Adel Jibrin brings almost a decade of experience in the field, having spent the majority of his career with FX brokers and in the financial markets sector.
Jibrin will lead the Accuindex’s business development and sales operations. He will utilise his years of experience and the knowledge accumulated in the region to support the firm on its growth journey.
Hasan Al Aqqad, Chief Executive Officer at Accuindex, said:
Having Adel Jibrin on our executive team as Director will support us on our journey to becoming the broker of choice for traders around the world. Moreover, Jibrin’s experience and understanding of the financial markets will be invaluable in strengthening Accuindex’s service offering and providing the best trading solutions for our existing and future clients.