Accuindex appoints Adel Jibrin as Director of its Middle East operations

Executives December 29, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The multi-asset Forex and CFD investment firm Accuindex has announced the appointment of Adel Jibrin as the firm’s new Director of its Middle East operations. Adel Jibrin brings almost a decade of experience in the field, having spent the majority of his career with FX brokers and in the financial markets sector.

Jibrin will lead the Accuindex’s business development and sales operations. He will utilise his years of experience and the knowledge accumulated in the region to support the firm on its growth journey.

Hasan Al Aqqad, Chief Executive Officer at Accuindex, said:

Having Adel Jibrin on our executive team as Director will support us on our journey to becoming the broker of choice for traders around the world. Moreover, Jibrin’s experience and understanding of the financial markets will be invaluable in strengthening Accuindex’s service offering and providing the best trading solutions for our existing and future clients.

Accuindex names Husein Al-Koofee executive director of Cyprus operations
Adel Jibrin commented:

Adel Jibrin, Accuindex
Adel Jibrin
Source: LinkedIn

I am delighted to be part of the Accuindex team. The firm is quickly building a solid reputation in the industry and I’m pleased to be part of this success story. Now more than ever, traders need a reliable, secure, and transparent trading environment. I am pleased to be part of an organisation with a highly experienced team that can provide this support to traders around the world.

Jibrin’s hire comes alongside further recent additions to the executive team following Husein Al-Koofee’s hire as Executive Director of the firms Cyprus operations after acquiring the CySEC Regulated Ruizean Markets Ltd. In addition, the firm also recently also appointed Ahmad Al-Alem as Regional Sales Director of is Middle East operations.

