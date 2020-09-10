CFD Trading provider TradeMax rebrands to TMGM

CFD trading provider TradeMax announced a major rebrand as part of its global expansion strategy and its new name: TMGM.

Since 2015, TradeMax has expanded beyond its Syndey base and into the Chinese market. The company has been attracting new global clients and it in a response to the growing international demand it has decided to go globally. The new name TMGM or ‘TradeMax Global Markets’ is representative of that future expansion.

CEO Lee Yu explained:

The name doesn’t change what we do. The superior care we give to our clients won’t change with the expansion. It means now we can offer our platform even wider than before, with personalized customer experience from our account managers to our clients always being our first priority.

TMGM is powered by OneZero Financial Technology. Users also access more than 15,000 products across 7 markets.