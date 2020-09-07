HKEX appoints Richard Wise as Group Chief Risk Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced appointing Richard Wise as Group Chief Risk Officer. Wise will assume his new position in November. He will report to Charles Li, HKEX Chief Executive, and join the company’s Management Committee.
At his new as Chief Risk Officer, Wise will oversee the Group’s risk management functions, including Group Credit and Quantitative Analysis, Group Cyber and Technology Risk Management and Enterprise Risk Management.
Before joining HKEX, Wise served as Chief Risk Officer – Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse. To take up his new role, he will relocate from Singapore to Hong Kong.
HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li commented:
I am very delighted to welcome Richard to HKEX to lead our critical risk management function. He brings to the Group nearly three decades of experience in financial markets, and will work across the business to ensure that our risk culture, policies and procedures are front and central in all that we do.
Wise’s predecessor John Killian previously led HKEX’s finance function as Group Chief Financial Officer and took on the role of Group Risk Officer earlier this year.
Li said:
At the time, John indicated to me he wished to retire from HKEX, but that he would remain fully committed to managing Group Risk while we searched for, and appointed, a new Group CRO.
Li added:
I would like to personally, and on behalf of the business, thank John for his leadership and professionalism throughout. He epitomises our HKEX values and what it means to be a leader in our organisation.
Killian will remain with HKEX until the first quarter of 2021 to ensure smooth transition.