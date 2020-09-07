HKEX appoints Richard Wise as Group Chief Risk Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced appointing Richard Wise as Group Chief Risk Officer. Wise will assume his new position in November. He will report to Charles Li, HKEX Chief Executive, and join the company’s Management Committee.

At his new as Chief Risk Officer, Wise will oversee the Group’s risk management functions, including Group Credit and Quantitative Analysis, Group Cyber and Technology Risk Management and Enterprise Risk Management.

Before joining HKEX, Wise served as Chief Risk Officer – Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse. To take up his new role, he will relocate from Singapore to Hong Kong.